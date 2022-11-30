Taoiseach refuses to withdraw ‘puppets of Putin’ charge made against three TDs

The Taoiseach has refused to withdraw a charge he made that three TDs were “puppets of Putin.”

He said it was made in the rough and tumble of political discussion, and he had been repeatedly called a puppet of NATO by the same members.

Mr Martin made the remark of PBP-Solidarity deputies Richard Boyd Barrett, Mick Barry and Paul Murphy on Tuesday. The Leas Ceann Chomhairle noted that it had not been objected to at the time.

But today Paul Murphy TD demanded that Mr Martin withdraw the remark, saying that Standing Orders laid down that a member may not say of another that they are acting on behalf of a foreign power.

“Ruling 417 says a member may not say that another member is taking orders or instructions from outside interests, or representing or speaking for such interests,” he said.

“I think it's very clear that was the smear involved in the comment ‘Puppets of Putin,’” Mr Murphy added.

He also quoted Ruling 413 of the Chair: “If an allegation impugns the character, integrity or good name of a member it must be withdrawn.” Other standing orders protect members against innuendo, insinuation and allegation, he said.

“So I'm asking the Leas Ceann Chomhairle to instruct the Taoiseach to withdraw those remarks.”

In response, the Taoiseach told Mr Murphy he would not withdraw the remark. “You and others have constantly made all sorts of allegations and assertions against me and against others in Government,” he said.

“There's no issue with that at all. I think it's important we don't try and suppress debate. You have accused me of being a puppet of NATO, essentially on repeated occasions.

“You have associated us [in Government] with all sorts of killings and so on. And I don't deny your right to say things. I would never have even attempted to interfere with your right to say things.

“I cherish the right to free speech. And I think the parliament is a bastion of that, and I think we need to be careful now of going too far in trying to suppress legitimate debate in this chamber.”

Leas Ceann Chomhairle Catherine Connolly said she was noting the matter. “I think I’m going to leave it at that for the moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, on calls for a delay in the opening of an Irish embassy in Iran, Mr Martin said there was a difference between diplomacy and any suggestion that opening relations implied any endorsement of a foreign government’s actions.

He was answering Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik who criticised the Government over the idea that it “might even contemplate reopening an Embassy in Tehran in Iran in light of what is going on there”.

Mr Martin said he believed there should be a discussion on diplomacy and what it meant. An embassy was a means of getting information on what was going on in another country, while also providing consular assistance for Irish citizens abroad.