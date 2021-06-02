Taoiseach promises to shut down loophole that allows 8pc rent increases once Covid freeze ends

The Government is to act on threatened 8 per cent rent rises, the Taoiseach has told the Dáil.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is also going to amend legislation “with a view to security of tenure, Micheál Martin said.

“He's going to bring in legislation quickly to deal with the 8pc in relation to those who are most vulnerable, and those most at risk. We will respond in that matter.”

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said: “The eviction ban is being lifted, and the rent freeze will be gone with it.

“Hundreds of thousands of renters are facing rent increases of up to 8pc.”

This was a reference to a two-year increase of the 4pc allowed under Rent Pressure Zones, built up because of Covid, as originally reported by the Irish Independent.

Mr Martin said the Government had legislatively protected tenants during the emergency period.

“The capacity to legally have a blanket freeze on rents, outside of an emergency period, is limited by the Constitution. Those are the facts.”

The Taoiseach also told the Dáil that many people are objecting to planning applications around the country, his main focus apparently on local representatives and councillors.

He Martin called for a national consensus that the housing crisis simply calls for development.

“There are too many people are objecting, on councils across the country, to too many housing projects,” he declared.

As a nation were “don’t have the luxury” of opposing housing schemes, he said.

“We do need a bit of a collective consensus approach to getting houses built.”

Mr Martin made his impassioned call as he came under attack yet again on the accommodation crisis.

He responded by attacking Opposition parties who also opposed new developments, accusing them to trying to win votes from existing local residents.

He then revealed that the Minister for Housing was now working on legislation to ensure “fixity of tenure” for renters – which was one of the key demands in the agrarian unrest of 150 years ago.

The move would seek to ease rental demands from property owners, he said, while the three parties in coalition were also committed to a Constitutional referendum to enshrine the right to housing.

But Mr Murphy said the Government’s previous response to Opposition calls for rent controls or a ban on evictions had always been “Constitution says no” – a paraphrase of the Little Britain TV show catchphrase “Computer says no.”

“The Government always said they couldn't introduce an eviction ban, they couldn't introduce a rent freeze, they couldn't introduce proper rent controls, Why? ‘Constitution says no,’” he said.

"But when Covid hit they found a way.

“Now Covid is receding, it’s back to normal business for the Government and the landlords they represent.”

Mr Martin hotly rejected the suggestion that the coalition was deliberately acting in the interests of developers and property owners.

“Government doesn't represent landlords,” he said. “I certainly don't represent landlords, and I have no interest in so doing, but I do believe in supply. I do believe that we need an adequacy of supply.

“That is the key point in terms of improving the overall housing situation.”



