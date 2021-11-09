Taoiseach promises answers over €10m collapsed electricity deal as Labour leader asks if lights will stay on this winter

THE Taoiseach has promised to gather details on a collapsed electricity contract after Labour Party leader Alan Kelly asked about one State body paying another €10 million for a tender that did not go ahead.

Micheál Martin resisted a demand from Mr Kelly that he provide a guarantee to the public that the lights would stay on this winter.

He warned that a “perfect storm” was brewing on energy supply and predicted it could be “the rock on which you perish.”

Mr Kelly asked how €10 million “was paid by Eirgrid to the ESB as a downpayment” for emergency generation that did not go ahead.

“How did this happen? Was it sanctioned by the Minister and where is the money now?” he asked.

He said he had serious concerns over energy supply, adding: “Over a decade ago, bad politics, horrendous politics and lack of regulation id banking destroyed this country.

“I've deep concerns about how our energy market has been regulated over the last number of years.”

He said there had been seven amber alerts within the system a single day in September and the Taoiseach “couldn’t answer” the following month when asked to guarantee that the lights would be kept on, so he was asking the same question again.

One of the issues to be concerned about was that Eirgrid last May put out a call for 200 megawatts of emergency power, under the direction of the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities (CRU).

“It was going to cost €110 million. The plan was for these emergency gas operators to be in place for 22 weeks. The contract was awarded to ESB, but Eirgrid messed up the tender,” he alleged under Dáil privilege.

“Another company Tynagh Energy threatened to go the High Court arguing the deployment process run by Eirgrid was anti-competitive. So the plan was abandoned,” he said.

“We need to find out more information in relation to this,” he said, adding that another tender is now being run by for the same power.

Offshore wind generation was meanwhile being held up by marine area planning delays, meaning solar farms can’t get onto the grid.

Mr Kelly asked if the €10 million had been refunded to Eirgrid, and what comfort the Taoiseach could give to renewable energy projects like solar and offshore that the regulatory system would be fit for purpose.

The Taoiseach said there is a regulatory framework governing the provision of a secure supply of electricity. The CRU was in charge and the Government no longer actually had the legal powers to “directly intervene and do what it likes in terms of the energy markets.”

The Government had been advised of the short- to medium-term risk to electricity supply and that that there was “an increased likelihood of more frequent system emergencies with potential for some electricity customers to lose power” if action wasn't taken, he said. The Department and Minister were working very closely with the CRU and Eirgrid to take necessary actions to address the issue, he said, but it was an international problem.

He promised to “provide any information that you require” in relation to the abandoned tender, warning: “I would not jump to conclusions - let's wait for the full, transparent, information.”

He added: “We're doing everything we possibly can to ensure security of supply, but not just this winter, for more critically for next winter and winters beyond.”

Ultimately fossil fuels would not be used for electricity generation, but in the meantime gas-fired stations would be needed as part of the transition.

Mr Kelly claimed however that too many companies were pulling out of Ireland because “the regulation isn't working,” which could also create huge prices. “Ordinary working families are going to pay through their electricity bills because of this laissez-faire attitude.”