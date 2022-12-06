Taoiseach pours cold water on tax cuts for developers after Varadkar’s hint at incentives

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has poured cold water on tax incentives for developers, insisting that existing schemes and a new programme of rapid build homes will be used to increase supply.

Mr Martin was speaking amid growing concern about the delivery of housing supply after a report from the Banking and Payments Federation found that Ireland’s population is growing at three times the rate of new homes.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated the Government could introduce tax incentives for developers to stimulate supply when he takes over as Taoiseach in 11 days’ time.

But speaking at the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana, Albania, Mr Martin said that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien was looking at changing planning laws to facilitate the development of social and affordable rapid build homes on public land.

“I think we should utilise the most important intervention we could make in the next number of months to create the capacity and accelerate the opportunities for rapid build, utilising advanced manufacturing technology in the construction industry more effectively, perhaps, then perhaps has been the case,” Mr Martin said.

“In other words, we should be doing more of it in terms of domestic house construction. There is a similar debate going on across Europe and the United Kingdom as well, in terms of the rapid build area.

“I think certainly, the minister already now is looking at social and affordable housing on public land, to bring in planning laws that would accelerate from a planning perspective, the provision of such housing, because we do need to build more houses more quickly and that is the bottom line.”

He said that the slowdown in housing commencements was a result of the war in Ukraine and “the exponential increase” in the cost of building materials.

“So we've got to look at other ways of getting those commencements back up in the first half of 2023,” he said, acknowledging that the population of Ireland has been growing “very significantly” since 2016 and there is a need to “build more houses more rapidly”.

But asked if tax incentives for developers could form part of that, Mr Martin said there were “a range of measures already in place” citing the Croí Conaithe scheme, a €450 million fund to support the development of apartments in cities.

“We’ll keep everything under review, but I think we have a lot to be going on with in terms of the various schemes, programmes. I am just saying we need to deliver on, you know, the Land Development Agency is there,” he said.

“It’s working through Project Tosaigh and other initiatives now in terms of engaging with those who were going to do build-to-rent but there is issues around some variability around build-to-rent projects, because of rising interest rates.

“So therefore the Land Development Agency is looking at can they take over some of those developments and progress those and as I said the rapid build. Those are the more effective things we can do in the short term.”

He said that while everything would be kept under review the Croí Conaithe scheme was the “mechanism” chosen to bridge viability. “So we do have to give a bit of time to see how Croí Conaithe works,” Mr Martin said.

He was speaking on his way into the one-day summit of leaders from the EU 27 member states and the six western Balkan states taking place on Tuesday in the Albanian capital.

Mr Martin said he favoured the acceleration of EU enlargement. “Ireland benefited enormously 50 years ago from joining the European Union and it has always been my view that we should facilitate others in similar situations today to join also in terms of accelerating economic growth and transformation,” he said.