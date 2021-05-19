Taoiseach pledges ‘every effort will be made’ to restore international air travel as soon as possible

Taoiseach has urged Aer Lingus to review decisions to permanently shut its Shannon base and also temporarily lay off its staff at Cork Airport.

Mr Martin has also pledged efforts to quickly restore international air travel with a decision due to be taken by Government next Tuesday.

The call on Aer Lingus by Mr Martin came as he replied to questions from Limerick and Clare government TDs who deplored the shutdown moves announced on Tuesday by the airline.

Fianna Fáil Limerick City TD, Willie O’Dea, said he deplored the Aer Lingus decision and he wanted to know what action the Government was taking to deal with it. He asked what steps were being made to protect service slots linking Shannon to Heathrow and destinations in the USA.





Fine Gael Clare TD, Joe Carey, said the Government was currently in negotiations with Aer Lingus on a financial support package and this was an opportunity to protect the future of Shannon Airport.

Mr Martin told the Dáil that he was formally calling on Aer Lingus to reverse their decisions on Cork and Shannon. He said the closures totally contradicted national policy to have balanced regional development with hubs around Limerick and Cork – but the preponderance of air transport has for some years been directed through Dublin Airport.

The Taoiseach also stressed that he was very sensitive to calls by TDs to re-open international air travel as quickly as possible as Covid 19 restrictions are eased.

“No effort will be spared to get international travel re-established. Next week we’ll have proposals on that going before the Government,” the Taoiseach said.



