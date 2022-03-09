Taoiseach plays down prospect of using record €679m ESB profits to offset soaring energy prices

THE Taoiseach has downplayed expectations of using the ESB's “unprecedented” new profits to reduce bills for domestic consumers.

It came within minutes of Paschal Donohoe suggesting that its 2021 profit level had to cater for future investment and higher inputs.

He thus appeared to rule out the Government demanding a higher dividend from the State-owned company.

But Mr Donohoe denied a media suggestion that his party leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, had been off the mark last month when he spoke of the Government possibly moving to restrain energy companies from making hyper profits.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said the ESB’s profits last year had been revealed to be €679 million, a rise of ten per cent on the record 2020 level.

“Last month the Tánaiste said that if there were hyper profits, the Government should take a larger dividend,” she said.

“Is the Taoiseach considering that action as a means of raising more funding which could be used to subsidise prices for the consumer?”

The Taoiseach replied: “The ESB also has significant debt; it has borrowed significantly to expand.

“Our focus with all energy companies at the moment is security of supply over the medium term.”

Read More

The Minister for Finance said: “We don't determine what that level of dividend is. The semi-state organisations themselves determine what kinds of dividends they can return.”

The State is the sole shareholder in the ESB, meaning it effectively owns it.

Mr Donohoe added: “My expectation though, across the coming period, is the semi-state bodies involved in energy will not be charging excessive levels or sending high levels of dividends to the State.

“And the main reason for that is they'll be facing higher levels of cost in their inputs.”

But if there were higher levels of profitability in future, “of course, we would have an expectation that it would be returned to the State,” he said.

Yet he again noted the developments seen in the last few days, “and the increased inputs those organisations are facing.”

But Mr Donohoe pledged: “If we do see very high levels of profitability generated by any organisations, of course the State would consider what is the (appropriate) dividend that should be paid.”