Taoiseach pays tribute to 'selfless' Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and praises his patriotism after Varadkar attack

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid personal tribute to the “selfless” Chief Medical Officer — 48 hours after rejecting his advice.

“I pay tribute to his commitment to the country,” Mr Martin said after a face-to-face meeting with the CMO this morning.

It was the first encounter since the Head of Government consulted with Dr Tony Holohan on Monday, along with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan and Fine Gael leader and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

The Government subsequently decided not to accept Dr Holohan’s recommendation that the whole country move to a Level 5 lockdown.

And later that night Leo Varadkar stated on Claire Byre Live that NPHET officials, led by Dr Holohan, had not been able to answer questions and their proposal had not been “thought through.”

Micheál Martin told the Dáil today: “I met with the Chief Medical Officer this morning. We had a very good discussion again.

“I pay tribute to his commitment to the country, and the selfless way he has come back to help the country in relation to the pandemic.

“We both share a clear determination to get the country through Covid-19, and with the help of everybody in this House.”

Mr Martin also revealed that 17,000 new Pandemic Unemployment Payment claims had already come in since the move at midnight to Level 3 controls.

He said that contrasted to the “normal level” of 1,000 fresh PUP claims per day, while others had been signing off the support.

He added: “40-50,000 extra claims could emerge this week as a result of moving to Level 3. That is how serious Level 3 is,” he said.

He did not make reference to how many more would arrive in Level 5, but both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have already said that “hundreds of thousands of jobs” would be lost in such a scenario.

Mr Varadkar put the figure at 400,000 in his interview on Claire Byrne Live, with Opposition figures criticising his demeanour and comments as “aggressive” and “cruel.”

