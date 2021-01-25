The Taoiseach has moved to resolve a row with First Minister Arlene Foster over the North's testing for new Covid strains after she took offence to words he used in a weekend interview.

Micheál Martin spoke to both Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill after the Northern Ireland Department of Health said radio remarks by the Taoiseach were “wholly incorrect”.

Mr Martin declared on the Brendan O’Connor radio show on RTÉ at the weekend that Northern Ireland was not carrying out genomic sequencing of Covid-19, which is essential to track the emergence of new variants.

The Taoiseach’s spokesman said today that what the Taoiseach meant was that figures were not available for Northern Ireland alone, which would be helpful towards obtaining the all-island picture.

He said Mr Martin accepted that Northern Ireland was testing the genomes as part of wider screening on a UK basis, just that data for that part of the island is not available as a breakdown.

After calling Ms Foster to explain his position, the First Minister tweeted: “Just finished a call with Micheál Martin where he accepted that Northern Ireland is testing for SARS-CoV-2. The variant testing here is massively more advanced than (in the) Republic of Ireland.”

She added: “(I) also pressed him on sharing travel locator forms. He committed to movement soon on that issue.”

As officials here said their Northern counterparts had heard something other than what the Taoiseach intended to convey, the Northern Ireland Department of Health referred to “some misleading commentary in recent days”.

The spat threatens to impact on North-South cooperation just as the Taoiseach is exploring whether Britain and Ireland can work together on a “two islands” approach to travel and quarantine.

Mr Martin’s spokesman said the Taoiseach had repeatedly emphasised the importance of data-sharing between both jurisdictions on this island.

He said: “There has been lots of good cooperation, and discussions on data-sharing have been going well, with real progress. In this case they took offence.”

The NI Department of Health said its work to identify new variants of the virus was “complex and specialised”, and included using whole genome sequencing to track the B.1.1.7 variant, known as the “UK variant”.

“At present the UK, including NI…is carrying out 40pc of all global whole genome sequencing and is submitting its data to share with other countries.

“As of the weekend, Northern Ireland had submitted 2,209 genomes to international scrutiny, compared to 1,757 for the Republic of Ireland.

“Northern Ireland’s per capita levels of genome sequencing are significantly higher than almost all other countries, both in Europe and beyond.

“To suggest that NI is inactive in this field would be wholly incorrect – and is unfair to the dedicated, expert local staff working intensively in this area.”

Mr Martin had separate phone conversations with the First Minister, and then with the Deputy First Minister, his spokesman said.

He said they spoke against a background of an EU recommendation that member states urgently ramp up genome sequencing — by a factor of five — in order to track potentially deadly variants in the community.

Some Twitter users protested at the tone of Ms Foster’s post on the affair, and called for politics to be put aside in the pursuit of developments that would benefit the whole island.

The Taoiseach did not respond to the First Ministers tweet.

