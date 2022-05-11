Taoiseach ‘more than willing’ to offer state apology to adopted people whose births were illegally registered

The Grotto at the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home site in Tuam, Galway.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says he is “more than willing” to give a formal State apology in the Dáil to the victims of illegal baby allocations to adoptive couples.

He was reacting to complaints from people who were given a false identity and believe they were illegally sold as children that an apology by Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman on Tuesday was not enough.

The Minister gave his apology in the Seanad in the context of the birth tracing and information Bill.

But victims, including many who were born in mother and baby homes, say they were not adopted, but instead transferred to the care of the others in criminal breach of the law.

They also said previous apologies were given on behalf of the State, by the Taoiseach, in the Dáil. Yet they are expected to accept a Government apology, by the minister, in the Seanad.

Their unhappiness and renewed distress was raised in the Dáil chamber by Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon, who asked if the Taoiseach would be prepared to remedy matters with an apology in person.

Mr Martin responded: “The Government felt it was appropriate that an apology would be made on behalf of the Government by the Minister.

“That said, I've heard what survivor groups and the victims have said and of course, I am more than willing to do this (apologise himself),” the Taoiseach said.

Mr Martin said he would engage now with the minister “and also with other groups” in terms of the timing, with sufferers having criticised being notified the day before of minister O’Gorman’s intended apology, which was too short notice for people living abroad to fly home to hear it in person.

The Taoiseach added: “I hope that would be done (a State apology), because what happened here was quite shocking.”

This was in terms of the illegal registration of births, he said, which meant “depriving people of their basic right to identity.”

There was also a consequential loss of access to all information pertaining to their births, he said.

“It's gone on for decades. Proper access to birth rates is something that is welcome, and this legislation would give a comprehensive and unprecedented level of access,” he said.

He said Minister O’Gorman had carried out a lot of very important work in respect of illegal birth registrations, and had “taken on quite a number of the recommendations from the child rapporteur on illegal birth registrations”.