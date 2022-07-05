| 19.3°C Dublin

Hugh O'Connell and Gabija Gataveckaite

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is travelling to eastern Europe ahead of an expected visit to war-torn Ukraine this week, Independent.ie understands.

Mr Martin is expected to visit Ukraine tomorrow after he was invited by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a phone call two weeks ago ahead of last month's European Council meeting

Mr Martin’s trip comes as he was absent from the Dáil today with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar standing in for the Taoiseach at Leaders’ Questions.

Opposition parties were informed this morning that Mr Martin would not be in the Dáil this week. Details of the trip are likely to have been kept under wraps for security reasons.

But sources told Independent.ie that Mr Martin is travelling to Ukraine today and will meet with Mr Zelensky as well as visit the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv.

Speaking after their phone call last month, Mr Zelensky said that he invited Mr Martin “to make the first visit to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations”.

Mr Martin said at the time that he was keeping the invitation under review.

The Taoiseach's spokesperson could not be reached for comment, while there was no immediate response from the Government Press Office.

