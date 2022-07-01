Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the State pension age should not go beyond 66 years old.

Mr Martin told his parliamentary party additional PRSI contributions will be needed to ensure the pension age is not increased.

He also told the meeting that people should also be allowed to work beyond 66 if they wish and continue to pay PRSI so they can qualify for a full pension.

He said flexibility will be key to the new pensions system and said a fair and sustainable approach will be required to give people certainty.

The age at which people qualify for the state pension was due to rise to 67 last year, but that decision was reversed after it became a major political battleground during the last general election.

The Pensions Commission has recommended the pension age should rise to 67, but not for another number of years.

The state pension age is currently 66. The commission has recommended that this rise by three months a year after 2028, reaching 67 in 2031, before increasing to 68 in 2039.

More to follow...