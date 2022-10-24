Taoiseach Micheál Martin says it would be ‘very regrettable’ if far-right groups were to exploit Ukrainian refugee crisis

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking in Co Cavan today where he is attending the 62nd plenary of the British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said it would be “very regrettable” if far-right groups were to “exploit” the Ukrainian refugee crisis to boost their own political agenda.

Mr Martin said the State needs to “double down” and “do things better” to accommodate Ukrainians as he ruled out putting a cap on the number of refugees allowed into the country.

He was speaking ahead of a crunch meeting tonight with senior ministers as the Government scrambles to accommodate refugees.

Some 58,000 Ukrainians have arrived here since February and over 45,000 are them are living in State-provided housing.

Mr Martin said: “That would be a concern, that certain groups will exploit this to boost their political agenda around migration and that would be very, very regrettable.”

He ruled out closing Irish borders to Ukrainians, saying there is a “legal and moral” obligation to take in refugees.

He said an option to “opt out” of taking refugees does not exist.

“It’s important that Europe stands together, Ireland continues to show its solidarity against Putin’s war. And that means we have to double down and do better again in terms of what we’re doing to accommodate people that are fleeing war from Ukraine.

“I actually think the country has responded very well to this in terms of the short space of time that we’ve had to respond and it’s not just an Irish phenomenon, other countries and cities are facing similar situations.

“Yes, we can do things better in terms of some of our systems in respect of payments and so on,” he said.

Over 40 Ukrainians were turned away from Citywest transit hub after arriving in Ireland over the weekend.

Some 15,000 people are currently being housed in direct provision while 9,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Ireland from countries other than Ukraine so far this year.

Ministers will this evening discuss increasing the €400 monthly recognition payment to households who take in refugees as well as a new payment for people who give up their vacant homes for refugees.

They will also consider proposals to ask refugees in hotels to pay for meals as well as rent payments from those who have their documentation but are still living in direct provision.