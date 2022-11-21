Taoiseach Micheál Martin says Government will likely exceed housing target for 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government will likely exceed its targets for housing as he turned the sod on what will be the country’s largest affordable housing scheme.

The Shanganagh Castle Estate will see 597 homes built on nine hectares in south Dublin with the first homes due to completed towards the end of 2024.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Martin said housing is a “generational issue” and the biggest issue facing the country.

"We owe it to younger generations to make sure that there is a sufficiency of housing stock available for them to be able to either rent at an affordable level, to access a social home, or indeed to buy a house.

“The war on Ukraine has had an impact. Events happened. We've had two lockdowns which reduced our capacity to get houses built up over different periods in 2020 and 2021.

“There has to be perspective balances, but the plan is working this year and we will, in all likelihood, exceed our targets,” said the Taoiseach.

The Government's Housing for All plan has a target of delivering 33,000 new units, on average, each year up to and including 2030. This will include, on average, 10,000 social housing units, 4,000 homes for Affordable Purchase, 2,000 Cost Rental homes and 17,000 private homes.

At the new Shangangh development, all the homes will be affordable, with 51pc cost rental (306 homes), 15pc affordable purchase (91 homes) and 34pc social housing (200 homes).

It will also have a creche with a capacity for 107 children, playgrounds, a gym, a shop and a cafe.

Mr Martin said: “There is a strong mix of different housing types including social housing for people on the housing list, cost-rental properties for low- and middle-income workers living in Dublin, and affordable housing for families to purchase.

“That’s the right approach. It’s really encouraging to see significant progress being made and the start of the largest public housing scheme in the State.

“It’s another important step to achieving our target of building 40,000 new homes a year by the end of the decade.”

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said: “I’m delighted to see works begin here in Shanganagh, with much needed social and affordable homes being delivered on State land. The homes built here will be of an extremely high quality, serviced by a host of amenities, providing safe and secure homes for life.”