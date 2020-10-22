Taoiseach Micheál Martin says 'Brits out' rhetoric 'gets you nowhere'

Taoiseach Micheal Martin speaking to the media after giving an address on the Shared Island initiative at Dublin Castle. (Julian Behal Photography/PA Wire)

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the ‘Brits out’ rhetoric will “get you nowhere” after the launch of his Share Island Dialogue initiative.

Speaking in Dublin Castle, Mr Martin said “you have to go the hard yards” and speak to people about he challenges facing the Island.

The Taoiseach said his goal is to bring people from different perspectives together to create a “shared agenda” which is set out under the Good Friday Agreement.

“I’ve heard all the rhetoric, I’ve heard it for years, I grew up through the ‘Brits out’ that gets you nowhere,” he said.

Read More

During an online address at the event, the Taoiseach said: “The deep human connection we all feel to home place and to community, is why we must always work to accommodate and understand each other on this island.”

Mr Martin said in his discussions with Prime Minister Boris Johnson they set out a “shared determination to see our bilateral partnership grow, reflecting the depth of the connections and friendship between our peoples”.

“Peace in Northern Ireland created and has consolidated the space and the need for mutual understanding and trust between all communities and traditions,” he said.

“The imperative to use that space and the potential it offers us all has grown since 1998,” he added.

Mr Martin said the €500m he budgeted for the Shared Island Unit in the Department of the Taoiseach over the next five years showed his commitment to an all island approach to the challenges both jurisdictions are facing over the coming years.

“Clearly, progress is overdue on long-standing joint commitments to cross-border investment in the A5 transport corridor, the Ulster Canal and the Narrow Water Bridge,” he said.

“We want to progress investment in cross-border greenways, like the Ulster Canal and the Sligo-Enniskillen route, which can support sustainable regional development,” he added.

He also said he looked forward to “scooping the viability” of high-speed cross border rail links. He also said the funding will be used for more investment in North/South research and innovation projects.

“I have long been an advocate for proper, sustained investment in scientific research. I know from experience and from speaking to researchers and industry the gains that are there to be realised through a North/South programme of research and innovation, operating at scale,” he said.

“There are particular knowledge bases across the island on moving to a carbon-neutral economy, cyber security, food security, as well as next generation cancer treatment and biomedical devices,” he added.

Read More

Online Editors