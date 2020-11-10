Taoiseach Micheál Martin invites US President Elect Joe Biden to Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has invited US President Elect Joe Biden to Ireland after his successful election result.

After speaking to Mr Biden, the Taoiseach said he congratulated the new US President and Vice President Elect Kamala Harris.

Mr Martin said he invited Mr Biden and his wife Jill to Ireland.

They also discussed the importance of the Good Friday Agreement ahead of the forthcoming Brexit deadline. They agreed a border on the island of Ireland should be avoided.

In a statement after the call, spokesperson said Mr Martin had a “warm conversation” with Mr Biden during which the Democratic Party candidate recalled his “strong Irish roots” and his visit to Ireland with his family in 2016.

“The President-elect reaffirmed his full support for the Good Friday Agreement and they discussed the importance of a Brexit outcome that respects the GFA ensures no return of a border on the island of Ireland,” she said.

“They looked forward to working together and across a range of international areas including EU-US relations, the UN – including the Security Council and on the important global challenges of Covid-19 economic recovery and climate change,” she added.

In a tweet, Mr Martin said Mr Biden brings “tremendous knowledge & understanding to his new role, and has a great love for his Irish heritage”. “He underlined his commitment to the Good Friday Agreement & we spoke of importance of multilateralism for example, the Paris Accord and the WHO,” he added.

