Taoiseach Micheál Martin invites Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Ireland

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Taoiseach Micheál Martin attend a press conference after the Japan-Ireland Summit at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2022. Photo: Philip Fong/Pool via REUTERS

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has invited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Ireland as the two world leaders met for the first time in Tokyo.

On the second day of his State visit to Japan, Mr Martin signed a joint statement with the Japanese committing to strong economic ties and combatting the international threat of nuclear weapons.

During a meeting in Kantei Palace, the Prime Minister’s residence, the Taoiseach said “everyone has fond memories” of Mr Kishida’s previous visit to Ireland as Japanese Foreign Minister in 2017.

“I would like to take this opportunity to invite you back to Ireland as Prime Minister of Japan when your schedule permits,” Mr Martin added.

Mr Kishida said he “clearly remembers” his State visit to Ireland and thanked the Taoiseach for his condolence on the tragic murder of former Prime Minsiter Shinzo Abe who was shot during a recent Japanese election campaign.

“I am in strong shock and outrage that Mr Abe’s life was taken away by an unreasonable violence in the middle of the election - the very foundation of democracy,” he said. “I am determined to fully defend the democracy in Japan without giving away any violence,” he added.

Mr Martin described Mr Abe as a “truly significant and respected figure on the globe stage” and said his killing was an “assault on democracy”.

“It reveals the fragility and vulnerability of political life. We note that it happened during an election but the fact you held the election anyway shows in many ways the resilience of your democracy and I know your democracy is in safe hands with you,” he said.

The Taoiseach and Prime Minister both condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine with Mr Martin calling it an “affront to the international rules based order”.

The Taoiseach said the two leaders committed to campaigning to “see a world free from the threat of nuclear weapons”.

Mr Martin also visited the site of the soon to be constructed Ireland House development which will house officials from Enterprise Ireland and the International Development Agency (IDA) along with local Irish embassy staff who will focus on enhancing economic ties with Japan.

The development overseen by project manager Karl Boyle is the largest overseas investment by the Government and involved the purchasing of a site in Tokyo for €7.7m. The entire project is set to cost an estimated €21.4m.

The building, which is due to be completed in 2024, will house a multi-use event and exhibition space, as well as be a meeting place for the Irish community in Japan.

The Taoiseach was shown around the site by Irish Ambassador to Japan Paul Kavanagh which include highlighting the discovery of 3,500 year old artefacts uncovered during the dig of the site.