Taoiseach Micheál Martin explains what happened on ‘shambles’ day of the Minister for Health’s Covid-19 scare

The Taoiseach has explained what happened on “one of the most bizarre days” in the Dáil, in the words of Labour Party leader Alan Kelly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has revealed that a scheduled TV interview for RTÉ’s Six-One News was moved from his office into the courtyard of Government Buildings – because the Chief Medical Officer advised it.

Mr Martin said the Cabinet had acted in accordance with advice from the acting CMO, Dr Ronan Glynn, once Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly had felt unwell and became a Covid risk.

The chaos of what some TDs are calling “Shambles Day” deepened with a “precautionary notification” to the Ceann Comhairle – who then promptly suspended the Dáil for a week.

The Taoiseach said: “Everybody acted in good faith. There is no big history to it, other than that.”

Mr Kelly said the Cabinet “basically went into isolation”.

“I just want to know what happened yesterday, and just detail how it happened.”

He said he had rung the Taoiseach, “and in fairness to you, you rang me back. You considered this, and we came back. The reason I ask is, this could happen again.”

The Executive needed a contingency plan because there were serious issues ahead, such as Brexit, he said.

Mr Martin said: “When news emerged that the Minister for Health, Deputy Stephen Donnelly, was to be tested, the Secretary General of the Department [of the Taoiseach] contacted the acting Chief Medical Officer and he, to use his own language, in an “over-abundance of caution”, indicated that Ministers should restrict their movements.”

What happened next was that “the Secretary General was anxious that the Chief Whip would get the message and communicate it to the Clerk of Dáil Éireann. It transpired there were ramifications for the Dáil.”

Senior ministers were told it would be “unwise” to attend the chamber, Mr Martin said, given the substantial number of meetings with Minister Donnelly that had taken place the day before.

“If he had tested positive, there would have been a risk. The call was made and the people involved did not want to expose any others to risk. It is as simple as that.

“Everybody acted in good faith. When I became aware of the Dáil adjournment, the point was made that ministers of state could cover for senior ministers. That said, it could not happen in all cases.

“I communicated with the Clerk of Dáil Éireann, with the chief whip present, and said I was of the view that the Dáil should resume, with ministers of state available to take business. I signed the summons to enable that to happen. That is it.”

Mr Martin said the events had occurred in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I had to change an interview with RTÉ, for example, which was due to take place in my office. I contacted the acting CMO and asked if it was advisable to go ahead with the interview. He felt it was not.

“We went outdoors by the fountain and had an interview with RTÉ at a distance,” he added.

