Taoiseach Micheál Martin corrects Dáil record on his Sinn Féin comments last week

THE Taoiseach has corrected the record of the Dáil after he claimed last week that an interview about a biography of Mary Lou McDonald had been passed to Sinn Féin by RTÉ prior to a decision being made on whether to broadcast it.

The interview, between Claire Byrne and former minister Shane Ross, the author of Mary Lou McDonald, a Republican Riddle, was not subsequently broadcast – with suggestions it had something to do with the “chilling effect” of a defamation action brought against the station by the Sinn Féin leader.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil that his comments last week in the chamber had been mistaken, insofar as the broadcast tape was not sent to Sinn Féin – whereas transcripts from the book were transmitted.

“I’m happy to clarify that and to correct the record,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said last week that he felt the national broadcaster should explain why the recorded interview was not broadcast. Ms McDonald’s defamation action against RTÉ could have “a chilling effect on democracy”, he added.

He suggested that RTE was “taking a cautious position here because of a fear of being sued".

RTÉ has denied that this was part of its decision-making, saying the choice not to use the interview was an editorial decision and that it was not uncommon to drop material.

Mr Martin’s mistaken words last week were that what he “found intriguing” was that apparently a political party (Sinn Féin) was given access to the interview.

Addressing the Leas Ceann Comhairle today, the Taoiseach said: “I speculated that the reason the interview was dropped may have been a fear of being sued.”

He added: “I also said that – quote – apparently a political party got access to the interview – unquote.”

But a closer reading of an article by Mr Ross in the Sunday Independent showed “that it was actually extracts from the book that were to be offered to Sinn Féin rather than the interview”.

He concluded: “I am happy to clarify that and to correct the record.”

