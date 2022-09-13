Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated this month's budget will be Paschal Donohoe's final one as Finance Minister.

A Cabinet reshuffle is due to take place in December when Leo Varadkar is due to become Taoiseach again.

Mr Martin said today the deal means Fianna Fáil will take over the finance portfolio from Paschal Donohoe and he believes this change must go ahead to ensure the stability of the government.

When asked on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland today if he and Tánasite Leo Varadkar agreed that Michael McGrath would be the next Finance Minister, The Taoiseach said they didn’t get into “personalities”.

However, he added: “The fundamental principal underpinning the Government which Fine Gael and Leo Varadkar were very clear about is parity of the parties and that means that in terms of the different portfolios if one is Government the other is Finance, that was clear and that was understood at the time.”

He confirmed that his party will be taking over the finance portfolio when the Government is reshuffled, despite this meaning losing the president of the Eurogroup, current Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

"I have read all about that, no one has approached me about that yet, but the bottom line is the cohesion of the Government does depend on the parity of esteem between all the parties and respect across the board,” the Taoiseach added.