Taoiseach Micheál Martin complains of constant ‘interruptions and heckles’ by Opposition in Dáil

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has complained about constant interruptions in the Dáil as he is speaking and attempting to answer questions.

And the Ceann Comhairle has undertaken to review footage to see the scale and scope of the heckling and butting-in.

The tetchiness from the Taoiseach came following a question on promised legislation from Social Democrats TD Cian O'Callaghan.

Mr Martin said: “On a point of order – I’ve noticed now in the last half hour, how every time I get up to speak there’s interruptions and there's heckles and they're not being pulled up, I have to say.”

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl responded saying: “It’s become very much a part of daily life here that the chair is routinely ignored by people who should know better.

“I took the comments made the Taoiseach to suggest that I was not doing enough to protect from the Opposition.

“I will review the video of the contributions, together with the Clerk of the Dáil, and I will correspond with you afterwards."

Earlier the Taoiseach was involved in a row with Co Limerick Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue.

The Taoiseach told him: “Deputy, you have been interrupting non-stop every time I get up to speak.”

Mr O’Donoghue replied: “Yes because you are not getting it.”

The Taoiseach said: “I have not interrupted you,” to which Mr O’Donoghue, a first-time TD, responded: “Because you cannot hold a candle to me.”

Mr Martin appealed to him: “At least have the basic decorum that this parliament demands, that you allow people to answer your question.”

Mr O'Donoghue rejoined: “You are not able to.”

He had earlier asked the Taoiseach to explain to people why the Government “continues to take VAT on goods and services at an inflated rate”. He said it was crippling businesses in the country and was going to drive the country into a recession.



