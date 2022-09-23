Taoiseach Micheál Martin calls Russia a ‘rogue state’ and questions its membership of UN Security Council

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said “rouge state” Russia’s role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council has now been called into question.

Mr Martin called the nation a rogue state in his key speech to the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Ireland got caught up in a row with Russia after Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney told the council of seeing bodies of victims in Ukraine while on a visit.

The Russian foreign minister later went on to say these sights were staged.

“That a member of the Security Council with veto powers can wage such an unjust war, which is flagrant violation of charter of the UN - it does call, in my view, Russia’s membership of the Security Council into question,” said Mr Martin.

The Taoiseach hit out at the UN Security Council’s “failure” on climate change after an Irish resolution with 113 other countries did not pass because Russia decided to veto it.

Read More

“Russia just vetoed it as an illustration of its approach to a whole range of issues, it is not playing a constructive role,” he said.

“We have all agreed the Security Council needed reform but given war on Ukraine and how it was conducted, in violations of all known conventions even military conventions.

“There is a huge irreconcilability of Russia being a member of the UN Security Council which is about peace and engaging in a war of this kind.”

The Taoiseach said Ireland will have to consider if it will take in fleeing Russians, but said the State has “never refused” people.

“In the first instance, we are accepting Ukrainian families who are fleeing war. That has been a priority for us, along with normal asylum seeking applicants, which is kind of way up this year.

“That is putting a lot of pressure on the country. So we have to work within our capacities, to be frank. But we've never refused people who are fleeing because conscience issues are fleeing persecution.”

Read More







