Taoiseach Micheál Martin calls for the power sharing arrangement in the Good Friday Agreement to be amended

Taoiseach Michéal Martin says the power sharing arrangement in the Good Friday Agreement is no longer fit for purpose and should be amended.

In an interview in the Financial Times, he said the current political stalemate in Northern Ireland underscores what he says are flaws in the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

"There's a reason why all of this came in, in the early years," he said of the landmark peace accord.

But now, almost 25 years later "there is room for the parties to look at changing the system."

"The system does polarise and it is not fit for purpose," he said.

"The electoral system should not be one that constantly reinforces polarisation."

He said such changes should be implemented within the next four to five years.

He made the comments after last week's deadline for a power sharing executive came and went without an agreement following last May's election.

The UK government said it now has a legal duty to call a new election in the North despite the unwillingness of parties on both sides for another election. No date has been set.

"There's a healthy spread of parties now. We should explore an amended system," he said in reference the surge in popularity of the centrist Alliance party which rose to third place in the last election.