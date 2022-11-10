Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to hold talks today

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for their first intensive exchanges today.

The two men will hold a meeting on the fringes of the British Irish Council meeting in Blackpool, expected to run to half an hour in duration.

Northern Ireland is certain to be the main focus of their discussions, centring on solving the remaining outstanding issues and the avoidance of an EU-UK trade war.

Government sources last night stressed the much improved ‘mood music’ coming from the new administration in Downing Street, after a year in which former prime minister Liz Truss frustrated any hopes of better relations.

The encounter follows the announcement by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, of his intention to extend the period during which the Northern Ireland parties can form an Executive on the basis of last May’s Assembly election.

Mr Heaton-Harris bought time which could allow for a resumption of meaningful EU-UK talks on the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol that could bring about a solution – allowing for the establishment of a Stormont Executive and Assembly, with Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill as First Minister.

“The people of Northern Ireland need functioning institutions, working to improve their daily lives,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

“The Secretary of State’s announcement provides further space for early substantive progress in discussions between the EU and UK on the issues of most concern to people and business in Northern Ireland.

“I urge the UK authorities to make use of this renewed opportunity to engage positively, and with real urgency, in the knowledge that the European Commission has listened carefully to the concerns of people across Northern Ireland, including and especially Unionists.”

Mr Sunak will attend a dinner of leaders of the British Irish Council tonight, including Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland and Mark Drakeford of Wales, along with representatives of the Guernsey, Jersey and Isle of Man assemblies – with politicians from Northern Ireland glaringly absent.