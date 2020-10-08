Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discuss rising Covid-19 cases on Island of Ireland

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke this morning about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The two leaders expressed concern about the increase in cases but were also conscious of the impact of another lockdown on either side of the border.

Mr Martin and Mr Johnson said they will keep in contact over the coming day and monitor the situation on both sides of the border.

There were 611 new cases in Ireland yesterday and 828 in Northern Ireland.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is also due to speak with his counterpart in the North Michael McBride today.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged the Cabinet Committee on Covid 19 is meeting tomorrow and will review the latest recommendations from the National Public Health Emergency Team which is due later today.

