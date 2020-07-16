Taoiseach Michael Martin will have to restrict movements off-duty after return from Brussels

Taoiseach Micheal Martin will have to restrict his movements when he is not on official business after returning home this weekend from Brussels to reduce Covid-19 risks.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed that the Taoiseach will not be exempt from a form of quarantine after coming back from the EU Council Summit which takes place tomorrow and Saturday.

Micheál Martin will visit the Belgian city to discuss the EU's funding and budgets .

He will be exempt from self quarantine while on essential business when he comes home but outside of that he needs to restrict his movements for two weeks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney previously said it is an essential trip for the Taoiseach.

Asked about the Taoiseach at today’s health briefing Dr Glynn said “he will have clear advice around that. The work the Taoiseach will be doing will be essential work and I am sure how he acts will be done in the safest manner.”

He said essential workers who come into the country when not doing the essential business should be restricting their movements.

