Taoiseach Michael Martin stands over controversial concrete levy, saying: 'The reasons for it are serious’

The Government stands behind the controversial levy on concrete blocks announced in Budget 2023 although the details will be fine-tuned in the upcoming Finance Bill, Taoiseach Michéal Martin confirmed this evening.

Speaking to reporters after addressing the OECD Rural Development Conference in Co Cavan, Mr Martin said the decision to implement the 10pc levy on concrete blocks and concrete products from next April was made in November as the Government examined ways in which to fund the Mica Redress Scheme which could cost the Exchequer up to €4bn.

“The Government felt that the sector would have to make some contribution to that enormous bill that the taxpayer has to face necessarily to ensure that people have a home to live in,” he said.

“That’s the context behind it. The details will be fleshed out in the forthcoming Finance Bill,” he said.

He was asked about the growing backlash from TDs and the construction sector – including claims by the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) that the levy could add €3,000 onto the price of a newly-built home.

The Taoiseach said: “The reasons (for the levy) are serious. The sectors have to realise as well that good practise must prevail across sectors.”

However, he said “the precise impact of this is quite low in respect of potential impact on eventual house prices.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys, who also attended the conference, said the Government is sticking to its guns on the issue despite calls from some Fianna Fail and Fine Gael TDS for the levy to be postponed.

“As the Taoiseach has said, we agreed to this last November and this was part of the redress scheme and it is something that has been agreed and as the Taoiseach has outlined, this is a decision that the Government made and we’re standing over it.”