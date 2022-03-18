Taoiseach may visit US later this year after St Patrick’s Day White House visit ruined by positive Covid test

Handout screengrab from video issued by The White House of the bilateral meeting between Taoiseach Micheal Martin and US President Joe Biden via videolink. The White House/PA Wire

Taoiseach Micheál Martin may visit the US again later this year after his St Patrick’s Day trip was ruined after he tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Martin had to participate in all White House events yesterday virtually, including his bilateral meeting with President Biden and the shamrock ceremony.

Independent.ie understands that officials are now looking at a second trip to the US later on this year, with a source saying that nothing is off the table.

It is understood that Mr Martin will continue his isolation at the Ambassador's Residence in Washington.

He is currently in Blair House, President Biden's guesthouse but is due to be moved.

A spokesperson for Mr Martin said that he is “feeling well and continuing his work in Washington”.

Under local guidance, he may have to stay in the US for ten days, however, sources close to him have emphasised that this is guidance and not law, with the possibility of a series of negative tests ending his quarantine early.

He is also set to chair next week’s Cabinet meeting from Washington for the second week in a row.

The Irish camp were left scrambling when Mr Martin tested positive during a re-testing of the delegation after a positive antigen test by another travelling member of the crew.

The Taoiseach had to hold a Zoom meeting yesterday with Mr Biden, just like he did last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Last year, we met virtually across the Atlantic, this year we’re meeting virtually across the road,” said Mr Martin.

“So we’re getting closer.”