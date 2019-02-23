Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's home targeted by protesters for second week in a row

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s home has been targeted by protesters for a second week in a row.

A small group of protesters held a demonstration outside the Taoiseach’s private residence in west Dublin this afternoon.

Mr Varadkar lives in an apartment complex and it is understood demonstrators gathered at the front of the building for around an hour.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson said Mr Varadkar is currently in Egypt attending the EU-Arab League Summit.

“He lives in an apartment block and once again regrets any disruption to his neighbours going about their normal business,” he said.

A group protested outside Mr Varadkar’s home last weekend when the Taoiseach was in Portugal on a private holiday during which he held an official meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

Today’s protest follows similar demonstrations outside the homes of Health Minister Simon Harris and Communications Minister Richard Bruton.

Mr Harris said the protesters identified his home by following his wife, who was out walking with their new born baby, back to their house.

The minister accused those who demonstrated outside his home of trying to “intimidate” his family.

