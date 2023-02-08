Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urges TDs not to ‘inadvertently make excuses for racists’ as he speaks about being biracial

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has spoken passionately about being biracial, while pleading with TDs to consider how they raise refugee and migrant questions.

He pleaded with TDs “not to inadvertently make excuses for racists” by linking the rise of the far right or protests and disturbances to government failures on housing and accommodation.

Mr Varadkar was answering Mick Barry of People Before Profit and Independent TD Thomas Pringle who raised policy questions related to “illegal” immigrants and refugees.

“None of us in this House want to see the issue of race or the issue of migration come into our politics,” Mr Varadkar began.

“Most of all, not somebody like me, given my colour and my family background and the fact that I am biracial,” he said.

He asked TDs to consider their approach and consider it carefully. “I know you're well-intentioned and I know you're fervently anti-racist internationalists. I absolutely accept that, but I just ask you not to inadvertently play their game [that of the far right],” he said.

“Don't make any excuses for them.

“No matter what problem a country faces, the far right and racists will blame that on migrants.

“If we didn't have a housing crisis, and we had an unemployment crisis, they would blame that on the migrants instead.

“And if we didn't have an unemployment crisis, they would blame crime on the migrants. They will always pick on whatever issue is hurting a country at a particular point in time and try to blame that on the other. And I just ask you not to make excuses for them. Or do anything that might inadvertently play into their arguments.”

Mr Barry said the housing crisis had contributed to the situation, “which is why your government needs to solve this issue”.

He added: “My faith is in the people. We need a mass movement from below in our society on this issue. And we need masses of ordinary people to rally against racism and fascism.”

A forthcoming demonstration on February 18 needs to be “not just anti-racist, but anti-Government as well, calling for action on housing and the social crisis,” Mr Barry said.

He had earlier accused the Government of boasting about a figure of 130 deportations in January.

Mr Varadkar, answering a similar point from Mr Pringle, said his parents had met when working for the NHS in England, which is why he had relatives in Britain, and also in the United States, due to legal immigration.

Ireland also needed legal immigration, which was of huge benefit to the economy, he added.