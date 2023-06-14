Taoiseach Leo Varadkar under pressure for €20 pension hike as Fine Gael to double down on tax proposals

Help to Buy scheme also high on the agenda at Fine Gael meeting on Budget

The state pension was increased by €12 per week last year and there are strong calls to increase it by a further €20 in the upcoming Budget

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is under pressure to hike the state pension by €20 per week in a list of Budget demands from TDs and senators.

Cuts to inheritance tax, a dedicated energy minister and expanding the Help to Buy scheme to second-hand homes will be among the other asks at this evening’s special budgetary meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.​

Calls from some Fine Gael politicians for a €1,000 tax cut in Budget 2024 have already sparked a row with Coalition partners Fianna Fáil.

Now there is mounting pressure for a significant increase in the weekly pension after former Fianna Fáil ministers called for hikes as high as €20. Green TD Neasa Hourigan went further, suggesting that the pension should go up by €25 per week.

Fine Gael senators Garret Ahearn and Tim Lombard are among those who will be calling for a €20 increase after the Government last year hiked the pension by €12 per week.

“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to be asking for pensioners to be given a €20 increase in the Budget,” said Mr Ahearn.

“That would be a €32 increase in two Budgets, and if there are two pensioners in a house, it would be a €64 increase since 2022.

Finance minister says budget will be ‘prudent’

“This would help cushion the impact of rising costs on an important group in our society.”

Mr Lombard said with current inflation levels so high, a pension increase of €20 would be “appropriate”.

“Pensioners are the ones that made sure our society has been appropriately run over the past few decades, so they need to be rewarded,” he said.

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon has also weighed in, saying the pension should be increased by at least €15.

Senator Lombard said he will be raising the need to reduce inheritance taxes at this evening’s meeting.

He pointed to the importance of businesses and farms being passed on from parents to children, and the importance of that process facing less obstacles.

“If you own a small business or a farm, more needs to be done to ensure that transition from one generation to the other can happen seamlessly.”

He said this could happen through tax cuts or a lowering of thresholds before Capital Gains Tax kicks in.

The Help to Buy scheme – which sees first-time buyers receive assistance of up to €30,000 towards a home – should be expanded to second-hand homes, according to senator Micheál Carrigy.

He said there have been no private houses developed in Longford in the past decade.

“We need to look at changes there because not all schemes are being utilised in every county,” he said.

The parliamentary party is also set to defend the controversial call for a €1,000 tax cut in Budget 2024, first proposed by three junior ministers in the Irish Independent.

Mr Dillon, a TD for Mayo, said he will raise the need for a dedicated energy minister as Green Party leader Eamon Ryan – the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, as well as Minister for Transport – has too much on his plate.

“At some stage, Government will have to think long and hard about a minister for energy,” said Mr Dillon. “He’s the minister for everything and anything outside of energy.

“It’s becoming a bigger issue now in terms of the conversation in meeting our expanding population’s needs.”

Fellow Mayo TD, Michael Ring, will be calling for a “reasonable increase” in social welfare rates as well as further supports for “the squeezed middle”.

The meeting will also hear calls for social welfare payments to be benchmarked to previous employment, with Senator John Cummins making the case that this has been done in other European countries.

One Fine Gael source said a giveaway Budget is a “symptom of a party coming up to an election”.