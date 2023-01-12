Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he will seek legal advice on whether former minister Damien English breached planning laws.

The junior enterprise minister resigned this morning over a planning application he made in 2008.

Mr Varadkar said he will seek legal advice on whether planning laws were broken.

He said it is not for Government to decide if laws have been breached.

Read More

“I can certainly seek legal advice on it and I’d rather do that,” he said.

When asked if he was going to, he said: “I will but I do want to be very clear, that when it comes to any breach of planning law or any breach of any other law, it’s not Government that has a decision on it.”

Mr Varadkar said he is “not an expert” in planning laws and was unable to answer when asked if Mr English broke those laws.

“That’s not for me to say and I’m not an expert in planning law, so I’m not going to pretend to be able to answer that question definitively.

“That wouldn’t be for Government to look into, that would be a matter for the relevant authorities.”

Mr Varadkar said Mr English should not resign his Dáil seat.

“He resigned as a minister and that is the political price he has paid. I don’t think it is necessary at all that he should resign as a TD, ultimately, it’ll be for the people of Meath West to decide whether or not they’ll want to re-elect him at the next election, if he runs again, I hope he does.”

“He’s an extraordinarily decent person, somebody who’s very hard working and somebody who’s very capable, it’s a difficult day for him, his supporters, his family.”