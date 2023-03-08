Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tells people to stop demonising landlords

Society is demonising landlords and it is time it stopped, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said today.

And he said it is “factually incorrect” to claim that the Government is doing more for asylum seekers and Ukrainian refugees than it is for Irish citizens.

He said 40,000 landlords had sold up and left the rental market in the last five years.

“We need to get them back into the market,” Mr Varadkar said.

“I do think that there has been a demonisation of landlords, by our political system and by wider society over the past number of years.

“That hasn't worked. In fact, it's caused harm,” he said.

“It's made rents higher, it's made fewer properties available. That’s really hurting people, particularly those who need to rent for the first time; young people, new arrivals in the country, and people who need to move, who aren't protected by the rent pressure zones,” he said.

“And I think that needs to change. And, you know, we need to have regard to that now as the Government and not be afraid to introduce measures that do encourage landlords to stay and come into the market.”

The Opposition needs to stop demonising landlords also, he said.

“I hear what they're saying – what’s the Sinn Féin solution to this problem? They want a new tax on landlords of €400 a year. How could that possibly make things better?”

Mr Varadkar also turned to claims of positive discrimination for new arrivals to the detriment of Irish citizens.

He said 40pc of people who are in emergency accommodation or who are homeless are not Irish citizens, “and that's often missed.”

He added: “What we're doing for Ukrainians and people who have international protection is probably less than what we're doing for people who are registered as homeless.”

Unfortunately, there are people seeking international protection who the State was not able to offer any accommodation at all at the moment, he said.

Ukrainians, by and large, were being accommodated them in hotels and B&Bs which was “not great, but the best we can do.”

He said he was meeting people in his own constituency who were telling him “X, Y, Z” about such people being treated better than native Irish but it was “a false argument.”

Mr Varadkar said: “The idea that somehow we're doing more for people from abroad than we are for our own citizens just isn't factually correct.”

Meanwhile Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman said he didn’t agree with criticism from his colleague Neasa Hourigan that Green Party values had not been represented at Cabinet when the decision was taken to lift the eviction ban.

He said it was not accurate in relation to leader Eamon Ryan: “I think Green Party principles and Green Party policy is woven into the Government's response on housing.

“I think that's seen in the context of that overall critical need to increase supply and particularly on social housing. There was success achieved there last year. And it is seen in the context of building public housing on public land. That was something that was very much a key view of the Green Party and it has been secured now on some very major sites around Dublin City and Cork city.

“I think it's also reflected in the introduction of cost rental, which has been a key policy as long as I've been in the Green Party. This government has introduced that new type of tenure and it’s committed to 18,000 units of cost rental by the end of 2030 under Housing for All.”