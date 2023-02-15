Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says it won’t be possible to offset rise in cost of living for everyone

It won’t be possible to offset the rise in the cost of living for everyone, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has told the Dáil.

His comment comes as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said people were facing the biggest squeeze on incomes in 40 years.

Ministers will meet next week to agree measures which will then be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday, with Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik saying it “sounds like a mini-Budget.”

Mr Varadkar said there will be a series of targeted measures and universal ones, because middle-income households are experiencing the rise in the cost of living like everyone else.

However he warned: “It won't be possible to fully compensate people for rising costs.

“We will do that as best we can for those lowest incomes and those who need the most help."

But the cost of living measures set to be announced in the coming days will not be as large as the multi-billion package unveiled alongside the last Budget, according to Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe.

“This help ultimately needs to be affordable as well,” he said.

“We put in place in October, November and December of last year, a massive amount of supports for households and for businesses, because it was needed, because we needed to support our country at a time when energy prices were so high.”

He warned: “We will not be able to maintain that level of support over the course of an entire year. That will ultimately become unaffordable.”

Last September, the Government announced a multi-billion package of measures to help struggling households.

Mr Donohoe indicated that some of the new measures will kick in during the spring and summer in the lead up to the next Budget.

He warned against measures which were unaffordable or further fuelled inflation and said the growth of the economy is higher than expected and inflation will not be as high as expected.

“It’s very likely that the very high levels of inflation that we experienced in 2022 should now be behind us,” he said.

"While inflation will still be high for this year, it will still have an effect on living standards for homes.”

Sinn Féin leader Ms McDonald said a report from the Mandate trade union showed that only one in five retail workers was earning €500 a week or more. Two-thirds of retail workers earned less than €450, she said.

"Many workers are not able to get the hours that they need to make a decent living.

“Sharp practice by some employers denies additional hours to workers when they become available, forcing many close to the breadline,” she added.

People were experiencing through-the-roof rents, higher mortgage repayments, soaring energy bills, and grocery bills that had increased sharply.

The Taoiseach replied: “I think it might be worth once again just putting on record that there have been 25 interventions by the State already.”

He listed them, before adding: “But we acknowledge that inflation is still high. Prices continue to rise and we will need to act again.”

Mr Varadkar said: “Ministers will be this week with a view to making decisions at Cabinet next Tuesday with regard to further actions.”

He said he had not had a chance to read the Mandate report.

“The Government is committed to making work pay better and ensuring that efforts are rewarded. There has been a 7.8pc increase in the national minimum wage only a few weeks ago. We think that will actually exceed the inflation rate for this year.”