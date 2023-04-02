Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says Good Friday Agreement ‘opened the door for prosperity’

Taoiseach, Tánaiste and former US President Bill Clinton address 25th anniversary event

Clannad and the Cross Border Youth choir perform at the Sharing Peace, Sharing Futures event in the Abbey Theatre. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar meets Daphne Trimble widow of the late David Trimble at the Sharing Peace, Sharing Futures event in the Abbey Theatre. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste and former US president Bill Clinton have this evening addressed a Good Friday Agreement (GFA) 25th anniversary event, marking “peace” and a “shared future” on the island.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told an audience at the Sharing Peace, Sharing Futures event at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin, he had been 19-years-old when the GFA was signed.

The Taoiseach recalled seeing how the Troubles had “raged” on his TV screen but then he watched as a “sense of hope and liberation” unfolded as the GFA was approved by a majority on the island.

“I’ve lived most of my life with the benefits of peace,” Mr Varadkar said. “I’ve seen how it opened the door for prosperity… On behalf of my generation, I want to thank the politicians that went before us.”

He said the “pathway since the agreement, had not always been smooth”, but he believed as an island, the majority now stood “together in hope and optimism about what can be achieved together…to build prosperity for all our people.”

He added: “Let us go forward in hope…to forge a shared future, a shared peace, for all of us, on a shared island.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the audience how instrumental the GFA was in shaping the Northern Ireland and Ireland of today.

He said that 25 years ago, “difficult choices and hard compromises” combined with “real leadership” had created “what some thought impossible, peace in Northern Ireland”.

“Today our island is in peace…that peace is imperfect but life on our island, in NI is better,” Minister Martin added. “This is worth celebrating.”

The Foreign Affairs Minister told how his own political career had been greatly influenced by the GFA and Northern Ireland.

He said his generation had watched the Troubles worsen in the 60s and 70s on their TV screens, with “bombs, bullets and beatings, massacres, murder and mayhem”.

“And above all, no sense of it ever ending,” he said.

The Downing Street Declaration in 1993 had been, he added, “akin to a miracle”.

He said the GFA had “hung in the balance”. However, “high politics, compromise, understanding where the other side was coming from” combined with “patience, perseverance, intelligence” won through and manufactured a peace deal.

“I often said it was Northern Ireland that drew me into politics. It shaped and reshaped my politics…,” said Mr Martin.

He told how he had met people from all backgrounds from Northern Ireland over the years and “knew I had much to learn and things to unlearn”.

“I remember the decency, humour and good grace of people from all sides…people trapped in history…yearning for a better future.”

He had benefited from “friendships that sustain me today”, as well as establishing and growing professional relationships.

“I remain in awe of the leadership, those who took chances for peace,” he said. “Not just politically but in churches and communities.

“In particular women in Northern Ireland said ‘enough is enough’….”

Mr Martin said the island was “fortunate to have remarkable support” from across the globe, including from political behemoths such as former US senator George Mitchell.

Former US president Bill Clinton addressed the theatre remotely from the US, quoting Seamus Heaney’s The Cure at Troy. He read: “So hope for a great sea-change. On the far side of revenge. Believe that a farther shore is reachable from here. Believe in miracles and cures and healing wells.”

An array of artists performed during the event.

Performative pieces were interwoven with speeches from politicians and other representatives with knowledge of the GFA. Clannad closed the event, inviting participants on stage to mark the occasion.

The symbolism of the event has come at a time when devolved powersharing institutions in Northern Ireland are still in a state of flux.

The institutions collapsed last year, after a DUP protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.