Taoiseach Leo Varadkar insists he has no plan to hold early general election

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he has no plans for an early general election and insisted he will be leading Fine Gael when the country goes to the polls to vote for the next Dáil.

Mr Varadkar said the next elections will be the European and local elections in June next year, which he said will be held on either a Thursday or a Friday.

“There are no plans for an early general election, we are focusing on the job, and there are a lot of the things the Government needs to get done in the next couple of months, particularly around helping families with the cost of living and supporting business, making our communities safer and really driving forward home ownership,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said he is confident Fine Gael will perform well in the two elections held on the same day next year and his party will seek to consolidate the 250 council seats and five European Parliament seats it won in 2019.

The Taoiseach played down a motion proposed for a recent conference of his party’s youth wing, Young Fine Gael, which called for the party leader to step aside after the local elections if the party lost more than 10pc of the seats it held.

Speaking to political journalists in Government Buildings just after the Dáil recess got under way, Mr Varadkar said opinion polls and local elections do not always predict the outcome of general elections.

“I would definitely say that it’s a big mistake to think that local elections predict the outcome of a general election, even if it only comes six to eight months later,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That’s what happened last time, it was very bad day for Sinn Féin and yet they were the largest party within seven or eight months without changing their leader.

“Fine Gael had a very good local elections last time and the plan is to hold on to our 250 seats, which is going to be tough, but I think it’s possible and we’re going to work with our councillors to do exactly that.” ​

Mr Varadkar also said Fianna Fáil was predicted to do well in the last general election by most opinion polls and political columnists but ended up losing seats.

The Taoiseach’s spokesperson later said the motion about the leader stepping down after a bad election result was proposed by a Young Fine Gael branch but was not accepted or voted on at its annual conference.

Mr Varadkar meanwhile said he would “not get into” any discussion about whether he would step down on foot of bad local or general results.

“I’m leading the party into the next election and hoping to form government afterwards and we’ll see what happens after that,” he said.