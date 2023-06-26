Taoiseach Leo Varadkar heckled at neutrality forum

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was heckled on the third day of the Government’s neutrality forum on Monday.

Former Independent candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election Peter Dooley branded the forum a “sham” and accused Mr Varadkar of “serving” the EU and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after he interrupted the Taoiseach’s opening address.

“Wars don’t serve the interests of working class people. You’re only serving the interests of the elites, Ursula von der Leyen and the European Union. Ireland is a vassal state of the United States,” Mr Dooley told the Taoiseach.

He said there is a “proxy” war in Ukraine which has banned churches, political opposition and media.

“Many of those things are untrue, others are conspiracy theories but I’d be happy to cover them during my speech if I’m given the chance to speak,” said Mr Varadkar.

Mr Dooley was the second protester to disrupt Mr Varadkar’s opening remarks at the forum, which is in its third day and taking place in Dublin Castle.

Mr Varadkar said Ireland “needs allies and we need friends” but said there isn’t a “perceived outcome” from the forum.

“Not being a Nato member makes it harder to defend ourselves in the event of an attack and that is just a fact,” he said.

“I do believe it does help in some ways [not being in Nato] - it certainly helps with our relationship with the Global South, many of whom are suspicious of Nato.”

He said Ireland’s seat on the UN Security Council may not have been won if Ireland was a Nato member.

He later told reporters that referenda “on not joining another organisation” are not held.

“It’s not the intention of this Government or any of the three parties that make up the Government to join Nato.

“You have referenda because you’re joining another organisation.

“There isn’t a requirement to have a referendum to join Nato, I think if we were ever to contemplate that we probably would have a referendum.”