Taoiseach Leo Varadkar disputes Barnardos finding that one in ten families have used food banks

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has disputed new research for children’s charity Barnados which claims that one in 10 Irish families have used food banks in the last year.

Mr Varadkar said he would “wonder about the scientific basis” of the survey published last week which showed that nearly one-third of parents have skipped meals or reduced portion sizes to feed their children in the last year.

The survey carried out by Coyne Research, which interviewed a representative sample of 1,000 adults last October, also found that the number of families who have used a food bank has doubled since last year.

Speaking on his way into Government Buildings on Tuesday, Mr Varadkar said: “I’d wonder about the scientific basis of that survey, you know one in ten families using food banks would be over 200,000 families using food banks, I am not sure that’s correct.

“When I read the survey I saw that most people who were asked to participate in the survey didn’t respond. So I am not sure if that figure is correct.

“But whether it’s correct or not I suppose isn’t necessarily the point. Nobody doubts that there has been an increase in the number of families struggling to make ends meet.

“We had seen poverty fall year on year in Ireland for a number of years and because of the cost of living crisis that’s gone backwards and that’s a big problem.”

He was speaking ahead of a Cabinet sub-committee meeting later this week where ministers are due to decide on which cost of living supports to extend beyond the end of this month as well as possible double payments for child benefit and social welfare later in the spring or early summer.

Barnardos has called for a once-off €500 lump sum for those in receipt of the Increase for Qualified Child payment, an extended fuel allowance for those in receipt of the Working Family Payment, and faster decisions on Additional Needs Payments.