Taoiseach Leo Varadkar denies report that a deal has been reached on the Northern Ireland Protocol

THE Taoiseach has denied a report in the London Times claiming a deal has been struck over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil: “I can confirm that, notwithstanding newspaper reports, no deal has yet been done between the EU and the UK.”

The report was raised by Fianna Fáil TD Sean Haughey. There has already been an interim agreement between the sides on the sharing of customs information.

But Mr Varadkar said he welcomed “the continued positive UK-EU engagement aimed at finding joint solutions to the implementation of the protocol.”

He said when he met the Northern Ireland parties and business representatives last month, “I got a real sense of a very widely held desire to see a joint resolution.”

This would lead to a focus on the other pressures facing people across Northern Ireland, including the cost of living and resolving the various strikes underway, he said.

The approach taken by the European Commission is the right one, he added. The European Commission had listened carefully to people in Northern Ireland and was willing to show flexibility in the search for an agreement, he said.

“I also discussed the protocol with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when we spoke by phone on January 23, and expressed to him my belief that it should be possible to find joint solutions,”

Mr Varadkar stated: “I said that I was encouraged by the constructive nature of the discussions currently. And I believe that both sides in the current negotiations want to reach agreement, and the best support we can offer them is to provide the time and space for them to get there.

