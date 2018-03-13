Taoiseach Leo Varadkar 'appalled' at alleged poisoning of Russian spy and daughter

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said he is “appalled” by the alleged poisoning of a Russian spy and his daughter in Britain.

The Taoiseach said it is unacceptable for any state to carry out an assassination attempt in another country following the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter by Russian agents.

“I have to say I'm really appalled and really shocked at what happened in Salisbury the other day,” Mr Varadkar said “It doesn't matter where it is, no country should be involved in extra-territorial assassinations, it's not acceptable behaviour in world affairs and there can be no tolerance of any country using chemical weapons or chemical agents in any way.

“No matter who did it and no matter where it occurred it's something the Irish government is appalled at and roundly condemned,” he added. Mr Varadkar’s comments come as new police investigation was launched into the suspicious death of another Russian national in Britian who opposed Vladimir Putin’s administration.

The Taoiseach said the EU would show solidarity to the UK following the incident. “In terms of what response we see from the UK even though the UK is leaving the European Union we still want to have a deep security partnership. They're still our neighbour and we still want to be friends of theirs. So certainly the European Union will respond, I think, favourably to any call for support from Britain,” Mr Varadkar said.

Online Editors