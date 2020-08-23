Taoiseach learned about Phil Hogan being in Kildare because he was stopped by gardaí while on his phone

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan was stopped by gardai for using his phone while driving through Co Kildare during the lockdown.

Mr Hogan was given a caution by the garda who stopped him on August 17 in Kildare - the same day he travelled to Galway for the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society tournament and dinner.

Details of the incident were given to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris who in turn informed Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

The minister then told the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

It is understood the Garda Commissioner passed on the information as it could be potentially relevant to the ongoing controversy around the golf tournament and dinner.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar learned of the incident through gardaí rather than from Mr Hogan.

The revelation about Mr Hogan being stopped by gardaí raises fresh questions about why he did not reveal sooner that he returned to the county when it was under lockdown.

Mr Hogan finally admitted he travelled to locked down Kildare from Kilkenny to pick up “personal belongings and work documents” before travelling to Galway for the golf outing. Last Friday, the EU Trade Commissioner claimed he travelled directly to Galway and insisted he had not returned to Kildare while it was under lockdown.

Under the lockdown rules, Mr Hogan was entitled to travel to Kildare for work purposes but should not have left to play golf in another county as this is not considered an essential activity.

The Commissioner’s story unravelled after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar publicly said he should consider his position.

This afternoon, Mr Varadkar said Mr Hogan should answer all questions about his movements around the country since he arrived back in Ireland on July 31.

This resulted in Mr Hogan admitting he returned to his home on the grounds of the K Club Hotel and Golf Club before driving to Galway on August 17.

On the same day, he was stopped by gardaí who saw him driving while using his telephone which is a road traffic office which comes with a €60 fine and two penalty points. However, the garda who stopped Mr Hogan decided to give him a caution which is also permitted at an officer’s discretion.

The Garda Commissioner was alerted to the incident involving Mr Hogan and he decided to inform the Justice Minister who passed on the information to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

The Taoiseach, Tánaiste or Justice Minister did not respond to requests for comment last night.

Mr Hogan’s spokesperson confirmed he was stopped by gardaí for driving while on his phone on August 17.

A Garda spokesperson said they do not comment on “interactions with named individuals” or “correspondence with the Department of Justice”.

Mr Varadkar said he has accepted Mr Hogan’s apology but said that he needs to “account for himself and answer any questions that might arise”.

Mr Varadkar said Mr Hogan told him he does not believe he has broken any laws in relation to his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event.

The Tánaiste said Mr Hogan’s apology is welcome but that he should “consider his position” if he can not confirm that he was compliant with public health guidelines.

“Ultimately, once you’re nominated to the European Commission, you’re a European Commissioner, and you don’t take directions from national governments, however we needed to express our view on this, and how angry we are about all of this,” Mr Varadkar said.

Meanwhile, it has also emerged Taoiseach Micheál Martin sponsored a prize for the Oireachtas Society Golf Tournament.

Fianna Fáil gave a piece of crystal worth around €80 to be given as a prize for those taking part in the tournament.

A Fianna Fàil spokesperson said: “The Fianna Fáil Party was asked to donate one of the spot prizes for the golf society competition. We can confirm that we donated one.

“In so doing, we presumed that the golf competition, and any event associated with the golf competition, would follow all Covid-19 regulations,” he added.

The Oireachtas Golf Society event has led to the resignation of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and six senators have lost their party whips. Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has resigned as Leas-Cathaoirleach of the Seanad.

Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe has resisted calls to resign but has apologised for taking part in the event.

However, Mr Woulfe is expected to hold talks with Chief Justice Frank Clarke about his attendance at the dinner.

Online Editors