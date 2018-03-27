Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to the former Dáil chairman, Seán Treacy, saying he was best remembered as a man who “put manners on TDs.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has paid tribute to the former Dáil chairman, Seán Treacy, saying he was best remembered as a man who “put manners on TDs.”

Taoiseach leads tributes to former ceann comhairle 'who put manners on TDs'

Members of all parties and Independent TDs paid warm tribute to former Tipperary South deputy, Seán Treacy, who died at the weekend at the age of 93.

Mr Treacy, a former trade union leader was a TD for 36 years who served as Dáil chairman, or Ceann Comhairle, from 1973 until 1977 and again from 1987 until 1997. There were expressions of sympathy for the family of Mr Treacy, the people of Tipperary, and his former colleagues in the Labour Party.

The Taoiseach said he never met Mr Treacy but remembered as a young man watching politics on television and was impressed by Mr Treacy’s air of authority and booming voice. Mr Varadkar said “putting manners on TDs” was a hard job. “Sometimes even Taoisigh need to be reined in,” Mr Varadkar said.

Read More: Former ceann comhairle Treacy (93) mourned as 'a great loss to Ireland' Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, said Mr Treacy was Ceann Comhairle when he first entered the Dáil in June 1989. He was pledged to be fair to all TDs – but he could also “mow down unruly deputies.”

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald paid tribute to his memory and expressed her party’s sympathy to his family, the people of Tipperary, and former Labour Party colleagues. Labour leader, Brendan Howlin, recalled him as a good party colleague for 10 years. He also fondly recalled his pride at being accorded the freedom of his native town of Clonmel.

Tipperary Independent TD, Michael Lowry, said Mr Treacy had conducted his duties with authority and decorum. He recalled his welcome for US President Bill Clinton and South African leader, Nelson Mandella, to the Dáil.

Online Editors