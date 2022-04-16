Taoiseach Micheal Martin has led the tributes to the former Fianna Fail cabinet minister, senator and European Commissioner Michael O’Kennedy who has died aged 86.

The Taoiseach said he was “deeply saddened” by the news of Mr O’Kennedy’s passing.

"Few people have left such a rich, or long, political legacy, or dedicated so much to Irish public life.” Mr Martin said of his former Fianna Fail colleague.

He added: “A man of great integrity and friendly demeanour, Michael had a front row seat for the formative years of modern Ireland.

“A Senior Counsel, he had a keen legal mind, and brought great wit, intelligence and determination to several Ministerial roles spanning three decades. This experience was crucial whether serving as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Finance, Labour, Agriculture, Transport, Economic Planning and Development, or Public Service.

“Michael was also a strong voice for Ireland on the international stage, serving as European Commissioner in the early 1980s, before returning to the Dail to serve his beloved Tipperary North once again.”

A native of Nenagh Co Tipperary, Mr O’Kennedy was a father-of-three who briefly studied for the priesthood alongside former SDLP leader John Hume at Maynooth University before being called to the bar in 1961 and becoming a senior counsel.

He subsequently turned his sights to politics and in 1957 joined Fianna Fail and was elected to the Seanad and served between 1965 and 1969 before winning his first election in 1969 for Tipperary North.

A year later he was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Education and was appointed a Minister Without Portfolio under former Taoiseach Jack Lynch in 1972 before being appointed Minister for Transport and Power in 1973.

When Fianna Fail returned to power following the 1977 election, Mr Lynch appointed him to the position of Minister for Foreign Affairs which he held for two years.

His backing of former Taoiseach Charles Haughey in the party’s leadership race saw him appointed as Minister For Economic Planning and Development and later Minister for the Public Service before Haughey appointed him as Minister of Finance, after which he was appointed European Commissioner for Personnel, Administration and the Statistics Office.

However, he returned to politics after just 15 months in Brussels, winning his Dail seat for Tipperary North again in 1982. He was appointed to the cabinet under Charles Haughey as Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Food following the 1987 election. He was appointed Minister for Labour under Haughey in 1991.

When Haughey stepped down as party leader in 1992 and Albert Reynolds took over as party leader and Taoiseach in 1991, he lost his seat at cabinet in a re-shuffle and ultimately lost his Dail seat in the 1992 election but was returned to the Seanad as a senator.

He was elected to the Dail again in 1997 and sought the Fianna Fail nomination for the election of President of Ireland but lost out by a huge majority to Mary McAleese.

He retired from politics following the 2002 election after a career spanning 38 years, but returned to his career as a barrister and became a member of the Refugee Appeals Tribunal. He also chaired the Family Support Agency.

Michael O’Kennedy is survived by his wife Breda and children Brian, Orla and Mary.