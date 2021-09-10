Taoiseach Micheál Martin has issued new rules to his ministers on State appointments in the wake of the Katherine Zappone controversy.

And the Taoiseach also warned his Fianna Fáil party TDs that he will suspend them for six months if they do not back embattled Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in an upcoming Sinn Féin motion of confidence.

All public appointments must now be notified to Taoiseach’s Office no later than 12 noon on the day before the Cabinet meets, under new rules laid down by Mr Martin.

Ministers were told they are required to alert the Department of Taoiseach to any appointments which are due before Cabinet to allow Mr Martin to consider them before the meeting.

Any issues the Taoiseach has with the appointments can then be raised with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan at meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Government Coordination.

The move follows the long-running controversy over Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s botched attempt to appoint Ms Zappone as a special envoy for freedom of expression and opinion.

Mr Coveney is facing a motion of no confidence from Sinn Féin over his handling of the affair which saw him forced to attend two Foreign Affairs Committee meetings due to inconsistencies in his version of the events that led to the appointment.

Mr Martin also confirmed that Fianna Fáil TDs who fail to back Mr Coveney in the confidence motion will be suspended from the party for six months.

Mr Martin also claimed that Mr Coveney's removal as Foreign Affairs Minister over the Katherine Zappone controversy, would have "consequences" for Ireland's membership of the UN Security Council, the crisis in Afghanistan and the situation in Northern Ireland.

“There's a lot of work has gone into that [the UNSC], he is an experienced Foreign Minister, that’s all I am simply saying. The consequences would be that we would lose a person of experience right now when it's needed on significant issues like Afghanistan and other issues,” he said on day two of the Fianna Fáil think-in in Cavan.

“Let's not be facetious about it. I think there's a person with experience in situ on a number of issues I have just outlined. I don’t think the issue of a part-time special envoy justifies the measure [removing Mr Coveney].”

He said that Fianna Fáil TDs would be suspended for six months if they failed to vote with the Government or abstained. “It’s a suspension for six months, that has always been the rule,” he said.

Mr Martin denied that he was saying Mr Coveney was ‘too big to fail’, and insisted it was about “balance” and "proportionality”. He said the controversy was “not of a scale, in my view, that merits the motion that Sinn Féin is putting down”. Mr Martin said Mr Coveney had apologised and that structures had been put in place to avoid a repeat of the saga.

Mr Martin said the Sinn Féin motion was a “classic opposition manoeuvre” and that it had “form in Northern Ireland with former ministers, former MLAs or members appointed by them in government to boards” without any advertisements.

“They don’t really have credibility when it comes to the allegation of cronyism. That said, mistakes were made," he said.

Tanáiste Leo Varadkar also accused Sinn Féin of “throwing mud in the hope some of it sticks”.

In a statement, the Fine Gael leader said: “They are using their time, in the first week that the Dáil is back, not to discuss housing, the economy or the situation in Northern Ireland but rather an appointment that did not proceed. It shows their warped sense of priority.

“Fine Gael believes the priorities for Irish families are rebuilding the economy and getting people back to work, investing in healthcare, and building homes. The Government is focused on the vaccine roll-out, education, childcare, and quality of life. Yet the first Dáil priority for Sinn Féin is scoring cheap political points with this motion.”

Mr Varadkar added: “Simon Coveney has apologised, given an extensive account, and this week got on with the business of chairing a meeting of the UN Security Council on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Instead, Sinn Fein wants to engage in stunts.”

Meanwhile, Justice Minister Heather Humphreys has insisted Mr Coveney “put his hands up” and apologised for how he handled the appointment as she criticised Sinn Féin for tabling the motion of no confidence.

Speaking at an event in Rossmore Forest Park, Co Monaghan, Ms Humphreys said: “I feel this motion of no confidence that is being proposed by Sinn Fein is opportunistic”.

“When you think of all the things happening in Northern Ireland at the minute, and there is a risk to Executive, I think Sinn Féin would be much better placed supporting Simon Coveney in the work he has been doing there.

“It's not that long ago that Simon Coveney was part of the team that made sure there would be no hard border on this island. No one is more aware of that than I am living here on the border,” she added.

It comes as Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said Mr Coveney is in “too strong of a position politically” for the Taoiseach to take action against him despite his action being worthy of sanction.

“Ultimately, what Simon Coveney is expecting us to believe is that black is white. He's expecting us to believe that there wasn't lobbying, he's expecting us to believe that he didn't mislead the committee and he's expecting us to believe that his explanation for events are satisfactory,” Ó Laoghaire said.

Mr Ó Laoghaire said it is Sinn Féin’s “obligation” to hold the Government account as the Taoiseach is refusing to take action.

The Cork South Central TD said there are TDs in Government who know in their “hearts of hearts” that what Mr Coveney did was wrong. “If we are not going to deal with this kind of cronyism, it will continue to undermine public policy across a range of issues including housing, including health care, and many other issues,” he added.

Mr Ó Laoghaire also defended Sinn Féin appointments to cross border agencies, including his own appointment to Foras na Gaeilge.

“The key issue here is that North South appointments are, first of all, they're not made up jobs, nobody went to the North South Ministerial Council asking to make up these jobs, in fact, they are positions that were created under the auspices of an international treaty, the Good Friday Agreement,” he added.

He said he did not know what experience Lynn Boylan had to be appointed as chair of Safefood Ireland or Pádraig Mac Lochlainn to Intertrade Ireland. However, he said he was “more than qualified” to be appointed to Foras na Gaeilge.

Fine Gael leader of the Seanad Regina Doherty accused Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald of trying to “provoke a General Election”. Ms Doherty added it is “disappointing and sad” that Sinn Féin tabled a no confidence motion in Mr Coveney. “Sinn Fein’s first priority for the new Dail term is a no confidence motion. This shows how they care about the real issues of concern to Irish families – education, jobs, housing, healthcare, childcare, and ongoing Brexit issues,” she said.

She outlined Mr Coveney’s work in Northern Ireland and added: “Compare that to Mary Lou McDonald’s attempt to provoke a General Election”

“It’s a pretty stark choice. I know which side the Irish people are on,” she added.