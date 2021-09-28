Taoiseach Micheál Martin insists a new higher multinational company tax rate is “not agreed” and important details were still to be negotiated.

Mr Martin’s comments came as he was warned that a new higher multinational company tax rate is now “inevitable” and comes on top of other serious problems which will hit overseas investment in job creation.

Social Democrats’ co-leader Catherine Murphy said a new €80bn investment by Intel in her own North Kildare constituency is under threat due doubts about water and energy supplies.

Ms Murphy said Ireland’s housing, health, and public transport are now among the poorest in western Europe and this will make it additionally hard to attract industrial investment. She said Ireland was the only EU country where primary healthcare was not free at point of delivery.

“Why would you go to a country where workers can’t afford a home – where the lights are at risk of going out?” Ms Murphy asked the Taoiseach during Dáil question time.

Whatsapp Social Democrats’ co-leader Catherine Murphy. Photo: Stephen Collins

The Social Democrat TD said the Taoiseach’s comments and those of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar strongly signalled that Ireland must accept the OECD global tax deal which would raise Irish multinational taxes from 12.5pc to 15pc.

She challenged the Taoiseach to say what Ireland’s strategy was – and what “unique selling point” would replace lower tax rates.

Mr Martin insisted that while the lower multinational tax rate was “important”, it was never Ireland’s key point in attracting overseas investment in jobs.

He said important details in the OECD tax package were still to be negotiated and that deal was not complete.

Mr Martin said Ireland’s position as the only English-speaking EU member state remained important as did the country’s highly educated workforce. This was thanks to free secondary schooling since the 1960s and heavy investment in ensuing decades.

The Taoiseach said Ireland would continue to attract high-level industry with quality jobs. He said Intel was a good example of this.

