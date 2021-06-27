Taoiseach insists he is listening to unionist concerns over Northern Ireland protocol

The Ulster Banner flag flutters in the wind as locals from the Craigyhill area stack wooden palettes to construct Northern Ireland's highest ever Eleventh Night bonfire, ahead of the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalist Orders in Larne, Northern Ireland. Picture: Reuters

The Taoiseach has insisted he is listening to unionist concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheal Martin's comments come after incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson accused the Irish Government of "cheerleading" for the protocol.

Mr Donaldson said Dublin had only advocated for the nationalist side of the community in Northern Ireland on Brexit issues and had ignored the concerns unionists have over the imposition of Irish Sea trade barriers.

The Lagan Valley MP, who became leader-designate on Saturday, signalled that north/south relationships would be impacted if Irish ministers did not change stance.

Responding on Sunday, Mr Martin challenged the DUP leader’s claims.

"We do listen to unionists and I think Jeffrey knows that I certainly do," the Taoiseach told RTÉ.

"I've known Jeffrey for quite a long time, from experience in government before and in politics more generally.

"I think what is extremely important is that we commit to work together and that we engage and there are issues that unionism has raised in respect of the protocol.

"Our view has been that we would like those issues and we want those issues to be resolved in the context of the European Union/United Kingdom negotiations and discussions, in the mechanisms that have been provided for in the (Withdrawal) Agreement, and that's Maros Sefcovic [EU commission vice president] and David Frost [UK Brexit minister] and the negotiation channels that they're involved in."

Earlier this year, DUP Stormont ministers engaged in a de facto boycott of north/south political meetings with Irish government ministers as part of their campaign of opposition against the new Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots announced a re-engagement in such meetings after holding talks with Mr Martin in Dublin earlier this month.

But a planned meeting of the North South Ministerial Council was cancelled on Friday June 18 amid the turmoil surrounding Mr Poots's dramatic resignation as party leader the night before.

Mr Donaldson said it would be inevitable that north/south relations would be damaged if the east/west relationship between Britain and the island of Ireland continued to be "harmed" by the protocol.

After his leadership bid received the endorsement of the DUP electoral college on Saturday, Mr Donaldson was asked about engagement with the Irish government going forward.

"I want to make clear to the Irish government that their cheerleading for the protocol is simply not acceptable, given the harm that it is doing to Northern Ireland. It is dragging our politics backwards," he said.

"The Irish government and the Irish prime minister have made clear that they want to protect the peace process, they want to protect political stability in Northern Ireland," he said.

"But the Irish government has to step away from being a cheerleader for one part of the community. If the Irish government is genuine about the peace process, is genuine about protecting political stability in Northern Ireland, then they too need to listen to unionist concerns.

"It's not just London, Dublin also need to understand that if we're going to move forward and have co-operation, if they're intent on harming our relationship with Great Britain, they cannot expect that it will be business as usual on the north/south relationship."

Meanwhile, the UK’s Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, has admitted a tweet he posted on January 1 about there being no Irish Sea border, has “not aged well”.

Mr Lewis made the comment on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, after he was pressed on whether he would admit there was now a border on goods travelling from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Before January 1, Mr Lewis refused to be drawn on the prospect of a border between GB and NI, with criticism levelled at the MP after he told the Westminster parliament in March 2020: “Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom and there will be no hard border in the Irish Sea."

A tweet posted on January 1 2021, on the Secretary of State’s Twitter account, also maintained this stance.

"There is no ‘Irish Sea Border’. As we have seen today, the important preparations the Govt and businesses have taken to prepare for the end of the Transition Period are keeping goods flowing freely around the country, including between GB and NI,” he posted.

The tension around the Northern Ireland Protocol – which sees additional checks being carried out on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain – has led to significant anger in the unionist community, with calls for the protocol to be scrapped.

Mr Lewis said what has led to a border on the Irish Sea is the European Union’s implementation of the protocol.

"Actually on the 1 January we were very clear we were going to have no sea border,” he told Andrew Marr.

“What has happened since then is that what we have seen is the implementation of the protocol, the outworking's of it, the purist way the EU want to see it, which has meant we have seen disruption in Northern Ireland.

“We have got to make sure that there isn’t one [a border]. I personally would say that what we have got to make sure is that we have got good free flow of products – Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“If you travel to Northern Ireland... when you go through the airports you are not going through a border in the sense anyone expects a border.

“That tweet has not aged well. We have got to make sure we are delivering for people in Northern Ireland. That is a two way thing and the EU need to show the flexibility they keep talking about."