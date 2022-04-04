Taoiseach Micheál Martin has reiterated Environment Minister Eamon Ryan's suggestion that householders should endeavour to be more energy efficient. Photo: Julian Behal/PA Wire

Gas prices will go up on May 1 due to higher carbon tax (Stock image).

THE Taoiseach has indicated that the carbon tax increase will go ahead, as scheduled, on May 1. The increase will hit gas, solid fuels and home heating oil.

He also said the Government is not contemplating a mini-Budget in the face of rocketing energy bills.

The mini-Budget was urged by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, who has called for relief spending of €1.4 billion.

Micheál Martin also admitted that the Government could not tackle inflation on its own, and it would have to be addressed by the group of countries using the single currency as a whole.

But he warned that it was not for workers to “chase inflation” by seeking pay rises, even though the Government is looking to “extend” a public sector day deal with unions.

Mr Martin echoed Green Party leader Eamon Ryan in urging personal “energy efficiency”, and said it was easy to lampoon such points.

The Taoiseach defended Government steps already when asked about suggestions that inflation could reach 10pc in the summer.

“There is uncertainty because of the war and one cannot be definitive in terms of predictions,” Mr Martin said.

“What we have to avoid is chasing inflation and I think everybody, including the opposition, need to be very honest about this,” Mr Martin said.

Such pay rises would themselves be inflationary because they would need to be paid for by increases in the prices to consumers of goods and services.

“Fuelling inflation would not help people in terms of the cost of living,” the Taoiseach insisted.

“So we have to be sensible and skilful in terms of how we respond.

“I also think the ECB (European Central Bank) has a role to play in terms of inflationary policy that Ireland doesn't have.”

Mr Martin said quantitative easing and other instruments were available to the ECB.

“The Irish Government on its own will not be able to deal with it (inflation) in its entirety.”

Asked if he was ruling out a mini-Budget, Mr Martin said: “We're not contemplating a mini-Budget.”

Ms McDonald said yesterday the State was set to make a surplus this year, so should spend €1.4bn taking Vat off fuels while increasing tax on banks and vulture funds.

On the carbon tax, Mr Martin said the overall rise that will come in at the end of the month “is not as significant as the political debate around it suggests”.

“Let's be very honest about it – there are issues of a greater scale. That was put into legislation to meet an existential crisis of our time – climate change.

“The UN report today will again illustrate the pressures on us. But we have to look at targeted measures, the fuel allowance and so on, to help people get through this particular time.“

However, he added: “There is no point in taking measures on a monthly basis, although we are conscious that over a year people's disposable incomes will be affected by what is happening.

“Any measures we take has to be has to be with a view to helping people cope with the current situation. It’s not on a week-to-week basis, and we've taken significant measures already. “

He insisted the carbon tax increase was “not, in the grand scheme of things, as significant as other increases have been, because of the war and the economic situation arising out of it".

A Green Party spokesman said stalling the increase would save only €1.40 in a monthly gas bill, or €1.50 on a monthly bill for home heating oil.