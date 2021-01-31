Taoiseach: ‘I don’t see border poll in the next five years’

Lessons have to be learned from the EU border row, the Taoiseach had said, while also indicating that he doesn’t foresee a border poll “in the next five years”.

Mr Martin said EU Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen’s invocation of Article 16 - to check vaccines going to the North - had not been intended as a “hostile act”, as initially claimed by First Minister Arlene Foster.

But both he and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney accepted the affair had damaged relations.

“The protocol became collateral damage, which was wrong and very unfortunate,” Mr Martin said. “I think we have to work now to make sure that something like this doesn't happen again.”

He revealed he was in a meeting on Friday evening when a senior official came in and told him of the abrupt Commission move, which had not been signaled in advance to the Irish Government.

“I immediately decided to ring the President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. I outlined my concerns about what I believe to be the very serious implications for the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol.

“To be fair to the President, she responded very quickly and took on board what I was saying.”

It culminated in a decision by not to proceed.

People were blindsided “in terms of its impact on the protocol” and lessons “certainly have to be learned”, he said.

But Mr Martin also said there had been teething issues around the protocol and there were supply issues about goods coming into Northern Ireland.

Ms Foster had raised concerns about tensions within the Unionist community “which could spill out onto the streets if they're not resolved quickly”, he said. He had raised this fear on Friday evening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“There are real pressures on the Unionist political community and real issues which we cannot ignore. We’ve alerted the Commission to these realities on the ground in Northern Ireland and the importance of all of us pulling together to make sure that the protocol works sensibly and efficiently,” Mr Martin said.

The Taoiseach said the idea of an immediate border poll was “too divisive right now”, although there might be one in coming years. “Certainly I don't see one in the next five years.”

He pointed out there was very little preparation for the Brexit referendum. “It caused enormous difficulties and disruption and division, and certainly that's the last thing we need given all we know about our history on the island.”

Mr Martin said he didn’t anticipate a leadership contest when he steps down as Taoiseach at the end of next year. And he attacked Sinn Féin as “a party of division”.

The Taoiseach said: “I’m being taken aback by the degree to which they're playing politics with Covid-19.” It was increasingly evident that Sinn Féin “wants to force a divisive debate in the Republic,” which was the opposite of what he stood for, he said.

