Taoiseach hopes to meet with Martin and Ryan next week for government talks

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has said the Green Party has raised "reasonable and relevant" questions in response to Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil's government proposals and he hopes the leaders of the three parties can meet next week.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have sent smaller parties a framework docment outlining proposals for a possible coalition government.

The Green Party has sent back 17 questions including seeking a commitment on a more ambition traget of reducing greenhouse gases by 7pc-a-year.

Mr Varadkar today said that the Green Party's questions are "reasonable and relevant".

He added that his party and Fianna Fáil are conferring to provide the Greens with a response within days.

Mr Varadkar said that if the Green Party is satisfied he would hope to meet it's leader Eamon Ryan along with Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin early next week.

He said: "Should things go to plan, I’d hope the Green Party might then make the decision to enter formal negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael so that we can establish a coalition government with a majority".

He said the next government will have to bring the country throughthe coronavirus emergency and it's aftermath and this is "going to require a lot of political leadership."

