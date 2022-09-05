Taoiseach hopes arrival of Liz Truss as new UK prime minister can ‘reset’ relations with Ireland

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaking at the launch of the Mannion Collection of records in Cork City Hall. Picture: Darragh Kane

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he hoped the election of new British prime minister Liz Truss will offer the chance for a critical "reset" in Anglo-Irish and Anglo-EU relations.

Mr Martin also confirmed he will be contacting Ms Truss to personally congratulate her and to offer talks and hopefully EU negotiations about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"I want to congratulate Liz Truss on her election as leader of the Conservative Party and her expected confirmation as British Prime Minister in the coming days,” Mr Martin said.

"I see this as an opportunity to re-set relationships between Great Britain and Ireland post-Brexit and also between the EU and Great Britain.

"At the weekend I had some talks with outgoing ministers of the UK Government and suffice to say there was a general view that we should do everything we possibly can over the coming weeks to break the deadlock on the (NI) Protocol between the EU and the UK."

"To facilitate progress on that front - that would be my earnest wish. I look forward to engaging with the new Prime Minister in the coming while in a bid to achieve that - to get a process in place.

"It is extremely important that we do that."

Mr Martin said Ireland will not preempt matters.

"I think we have to wait and see - give the new Prime Minister every opportunity to settle in. But suffice to say, we have to - if we collectively put the people of Northern Ireland at the centre of our attention and focus,” he said.

"If we work to bring about changes in the operation of the Protocol that will facilitate concerns that will be legitimately raised - then I think we will be on the pathway to a resolution.

Read More

"That would be the objective of the EU working with the UK Government - to get into a detailed, serious negotiation process to bring out the desired outcome.

"Parallel to that we want to see a restoration of the Executive in Northern Ireland, a restoration of the Assembly to meet and respond to the mandate that the people of Northern Ireland gave to their elected representatives.

"In the current cost of living crisis, hundreds of millions of pounds are available to the NI Executive to spend to alleviate the pressures on people in respect of the energy crisis.

"It will need a restoration of the Executive to facilitate the spending of that money.

"This is not about personalities and issues - it is about serious issues around the relationship between Europe and the UK, the relationship between Ireland and the UK.

"In a post-Brexit world, how do we deal with the unique situation of Northern Ireland in terms of trade?"

"The vast, vast majority of people in Northern Ireland want continued access to the EU Single Market as well of course unfettered access to the UK market. Therein lies opportunity for business in NI."

"We have heard directly from industry, agriculture and other (NI) interests - they are very clear they feel the Protocol has been beneficial, particularly to manufacturing."

"Other sectors have had challenges and there is a responsibility and an obligation on all of us to work to remove those challenges."

Mr Martin said the various personalities in British politics cannot deter from the issues at hand.

"It is not just one person - if we have learned anything about British politics over the last number of years… there was a general election, the Conservative Party won that election quite well,” the Taoiseach said.

"They have views and a particular outlook on certain issues not least it's relationship with Europe.

"Northern Ireland is a factor in that and therefore I would say initially that the spirit in which we are approaching this is a constructive one.

"We do believe it is in the interests of the people in NI that we get these issues resolved.

"We believe they can be resolved. The EU Commission want to resolve this - but it takes both sides to engage.

"We would hope that the UK Government and the EU will be in a position to get into a process.

"There will be contacts in the coming while.

"The Brexit process has been (going on) for quite a number of years now. We have had four British Prime Ministers in that period.

"So that is my point - notwithstanding that we have had three different Prime Ministers since Brexit happened, the individuals can put a particular emphasis and shape on it but the more fundamental issue is the one about the relationship between the UK and EU. That is not personality specific alone.

"There are wider views within the Conservative Party. Obviously the Prime Minister has a key role to play in directly the process - there is an opportunity now there and we are hopeful it will be taken up."