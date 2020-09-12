Taoiseach hits back at MacSharry over criticism

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has hit back at criticism of his leadership by outspoken Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry.

The Taoiseach said Mr MacSharry has "made clear he is dissatisfied" with how the party is run since Mr Martin excluded him from his ministerial appointments.

The Fianna Fáil leader said his focus is on the "substance" of politics such as tackling Brexit and Covid-19.

However, Mr Martin was critical of the Sligo-Leitrim TD's comments about acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn, whom he had claimed should not give regular televised briefings on Covid-19 because he is "scaring the bejaysus" out of the public.

"One point I would like to make where I would seriously disagree with Marc is his comments in relation to the chief medical officer and that we should take him off our screens or somehow disappear him from public view," the Taoiseach said.

"I think that was something I couldn't quite comprehend because the Irish people want to hear from the chief medical officer. They value and respect chief medical officer Ronan Glynn, and indeed his predecessor Tony Holohan," he added.

Mr Martin said the public want expert information and reassurances during the pandemic. "Those who try to relegate the views of public health experts or disappear them or take them off the screens have not done as well in terms of mortality or in terms of overall dealing with the issue of Covid 19," he said.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris also defended Dr Glynn in the wake of Mr MacSharry's remarks.

He said: "The acting CMO has saved lives. The acting CMO is someone that we're indebted to as a country."

Irish Independent